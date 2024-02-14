Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 292,947 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 143,337 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $23.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.59 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $893,167.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 8,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $206,376.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $783,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,167.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $430,766 over the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,780,000 after purchasing an additional 574,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 700,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 370,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 285,321 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 178,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

