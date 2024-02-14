Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 565,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,033,432 shares.The stock last traded at $30.25 and had previously closed at $29.04.

Several research firms recently commented on ALPN. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,182 shares of company stock worth $6,162,851. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 411.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 131,499 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,528,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

