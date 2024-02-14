Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $61.54, but opened at $70.00. Allison Transmission shares last traded at $70.14, with a volume of 250,635 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,812,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $36,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth $16,514,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 292.8% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,439,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after purchasing an additional 357,322 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 13.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

