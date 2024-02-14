Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 15th total of 125,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:AGAE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.13. 13,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,724. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,738,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,887.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,013,922.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,738,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,887.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,701,945 shares of company stock worth $1,690,044. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 17,241 shares during the period. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

