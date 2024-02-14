Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Sells 306 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,103. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $174.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30. The company has a market cap of $501.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

