Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.81. 6,293,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,920,955. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

