Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Stock Holdings Increased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 90.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.55. 87,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,618. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

