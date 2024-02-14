Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of AKTS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 172,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,867. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.69. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy acquired 1,310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,222,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,387.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akoustis Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy bought 1,310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,222,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Aichele bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 334,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,311. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,500,000 shares of company stock worth $750,000 and sold 7,000 shares worth $4,481. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 25.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.