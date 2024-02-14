Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading 9.8% Higher

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.90 and last traded at $21.69. 550,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 876,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Akero Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 20.25 and a quick ratio of 20.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.04.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 12,873 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $257,588.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,569.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 30,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,638.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,071 shares of company stock worth $1,046,321. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $83,891,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,375,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,940,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after buying an additional 1,417,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 5,491.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,141,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,122 shares in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

