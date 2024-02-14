Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Gap Down to $125.05

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.05, but opened at $119.12. Akamai Technologies shares last traded at $118.37, with a volume of 918,006 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,136 shares of company stock worth $1,976,164. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,467 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $321,324,000 after buying an additional 32,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $325,242,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after buying an additional 147,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,217,918 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 64,041 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

