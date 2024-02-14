Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $180.00 at Susquehanna

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.72.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $150.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $157.35. The company has a market capitalization of $97.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $5,154,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $5,154,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 871,580 shares in the company, valued at $112,311,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $86,328.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,460,947.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,489,286 shares of company stock worth $206,493,589 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,896,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,529 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $252,150,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth about $235,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

