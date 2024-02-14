Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.64) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $920,818.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 8,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $192,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,564.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Goff sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $277,397.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,818.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,473 shares of company stock worth $1,036,836. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,225,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,766,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,817,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 48,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,401,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,405,000 after acquiring an additional 214,706 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,037,000 after acquiring an additional 438,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,837,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after acquiring an additional 206,791 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

