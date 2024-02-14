Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Agilysys Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $89.37. 59,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.70. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day moving average of $77.91.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.07 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $3,774,073.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,038,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,047,043.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William David Wood III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,910.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 544,505 shares of company stock valued at $44,192,916. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,559,000 after purchasing an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Agilysys by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 260,492 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Further Reading

