Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Up 129.9% in January

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 129.9% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

