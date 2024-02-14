Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stake Lowered by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Aehr Test Systems worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

In related news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,678.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $159,860 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

AEHR traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 223,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,408. The stock has a market cap of $525.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

