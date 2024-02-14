AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AECOM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in AECOM by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

AECOM stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.36, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.