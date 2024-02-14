ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 8,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 548,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,884. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. ADMA Biologics has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

