Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a drop of 80.3% from the January 15th total of 206,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aditxt Price Performance

Shares of Aditxt stock remained flat at $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($48.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.99) by ($42.78). Aditxt had a negative net margin of 3,946.13% and a negative return on equity of 777.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aditxt will post -80.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

Aditxt Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aditxt during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000.

(Get Free Report)

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.