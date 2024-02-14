Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 12-Month High at $67.85

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.85 and last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 9661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Acushnet Trading Down 5.7 %

Insider Transactions at Acushnet

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,806,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,803,000 after purchasing an additional 144,957 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Acushnet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,454,000 after purchasing an additional 101,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Acushnet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

