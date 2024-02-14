ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.57

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 311117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $598.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

