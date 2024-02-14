Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.24-1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AKR opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKR shares. StockNews.com lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas Crocker II sold 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $448,327.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,412.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 102.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

