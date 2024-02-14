abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD) Stake Raised by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend (NYSE:AGD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,850 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 2nd quarter valued at $566,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Stock Performance

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. It focuses on long-term growth of capital and seeks high current dividend income. The company was founded on May 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

