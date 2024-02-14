AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.05-$11.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.21. AbbVie also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.26-$2.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.36.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $173.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $311.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.64. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 154.73%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $530,070,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.