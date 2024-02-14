888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) & Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Financial Review

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report) and Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares 888 and Super Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 888 N/A N/A N/A Super Group 3.92% 13.39% 7.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 888 and Super Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 888 0 0 0 0 N/A Super Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Super Group has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.44%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than 888.

14.8% of 888 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Super Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 888 and Super Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 888 N/A N/A N/A $0.14 8.33 Super Group $1.36 billion 1.15 $191.16 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than 888.

Summary

Super Group beats 888 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services. The company owns and operates its business through William Hill, 888casino, 888poker, 888sport, Mr Green, SI Casino, and SI Sportsbook brands. 888 Holdings plc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Gibraltar, Gibraltar.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

