6,291 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.89. 493,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,005,400. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

