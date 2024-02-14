5,779 Shares in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Bought by StepStone Group LP

StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Braze makes up 0.1% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Braze by 60.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the third quarter worth $107,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Braze by 33.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze by 52.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 6.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Braze alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Braze from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Insider Activity at Braze

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $53,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,183,041.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $10,295,945. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Stock Up 2.2 %

BRZE stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 97,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,127. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Braze Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.