51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.63.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

