51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
COE stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.63.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 463.20% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. The company had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 51Talk Online Education Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 5 top office REITs to buy now
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- It’s time to put Shopify stock back on the buy list
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 5 best fintech stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.