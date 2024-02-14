49,250 Shares in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ranger Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 626,263 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 121,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 161,034 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ranger Energy Services

In other news, CEO Stuart Bodden acquired 10,000 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,945.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $864,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Bodden bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,945.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 394,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,593. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $14.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

