375 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.52. 53,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.15. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $129.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

