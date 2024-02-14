358,950 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 358,950 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,297,000. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,340,488. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock worth $7,464,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.26.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

