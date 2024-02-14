3,427 Shares in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $14.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -307.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.27.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

