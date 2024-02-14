3,345 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $32,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 340.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after purchasing an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,114,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 164,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 163.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 153,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Trading Down 5.5 %

CCS opened at $85.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.72. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $75.37.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

