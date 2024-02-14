2,828 Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 95,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18,863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 66,399 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.86. 388,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,445. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.09. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

