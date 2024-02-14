2,807 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835,071 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 315.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,529,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,234 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth about $102,900,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth about $112,104,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 719,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,822,000 after buying an additional 32,646 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.04.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.