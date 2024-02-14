1,825 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Capri by 903.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $87,352,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $79,231,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $52,347,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.59.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

