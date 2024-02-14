12,219 Shares in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 121,719 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSCO opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

