1,008 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of SMG opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.67. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.83 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 44.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares in the company, valued at $852,552,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.86.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

