ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ZI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.