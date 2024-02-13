ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 9.4 %

ZI stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,620,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,852. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,629,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after buying an additional 963,194 shares in the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,219,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,554,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,458,000 after purchasing an additional 588,198 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,822,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 380,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

