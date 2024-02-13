Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.63.

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

