Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Cut to $141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.75.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

YUM opened at $131.36 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.55. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Yum! Brands by 296.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,082,000 after buying an additional 92,030 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 34,899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

