Yatra Online (YTRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 14th.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 million.

Yatra Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 63,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,085. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.19. Yatra Online has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Yatra Online by 30,123.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 47.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

