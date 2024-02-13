WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in WW International during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WW opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. WW International has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a market cap of $396.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.83.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

