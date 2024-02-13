Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $720,256.14

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for $0.0814 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and approximately $720,256.14 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,667,358,352 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,352.30406 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.08092259 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $663,465.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

