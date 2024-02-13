Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $338.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $290.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $299.09 on Tuesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $174.06 and a 12 month high of $308.95. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,988,505.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

