WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 409,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 463,924 shares.The stock last traded at $35.53 and had previously closed at $36.74.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $675.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 358,641 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,296,000 after purchasing an additional 268,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 6,624.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 254,825 shares in the last quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,080,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud index. The fund tracks and index of US companies primarily focused on cloud software and services. Stocks are equal weighted in the index. WCLD was launched on Sep 6, 2019 and is managed by WisdomTree.

