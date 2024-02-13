Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Reaches New 1-Year High at $299.81

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $299.81 and last traded at $298.56, with a volume of 112708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $293.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on WING. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $191.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

Wingstop Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.66. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

