Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares in the company, valued at $8,739,815.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $961,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,319 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,402 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,497,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after buying an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $29,782,000. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:WSM opened at $226.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.84. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $231.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

