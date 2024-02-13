WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
