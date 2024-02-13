Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 15th.

Where Food Comes From Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFCF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.41. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.67. Where Food Comes From has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Institutional Trading of Where Food Comes From

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Where Food Comes From stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Where Food Comes From, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFCF – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.99% of Where Food Comes From worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates in Verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

See Also

